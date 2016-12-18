Police arrest Arabs on suspicion of arson

Three residents of the Arab village of Iskaka were arrested three weeks ago on suspicion of arson. The report was cleared for publication Sunday morning.

The three were arrested in a joint operation of the Shin Bet internal security service, the “Ephraim” Regional Brigade and the anti-terror unit of the regional police.

The three are suspected of arson near the village and near the southern access route to the city of Ariel.

Those detained were 19-year old Hamdan Sakar Hamdan Laami, 19-year old Javad Muchmad Faiz Daher, and 24-year old Yazid Ahmed Hamdan Laami.

The Shin Bet investigation revealed that the arson was nationalistically motivated. The cases were turned over to the military prosecution which will handle the case. They were part of the wave of arson attacks against Israel's forests at the end of November.