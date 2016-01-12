Security Minister: Half of fires were arson

Fire Department estimates 1,773 fires burned across Israel from November 18-26; as many as half were result of arson.

JTA – As many as half of fires that ravaged Israel over the past week were caused by arson, said Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud).

Addressing the Knesset Wednesday, Erdan said he came to those numbers based on “the estimates of professionals” and “findings on the ground,” according to a transcript of his speech.

“These estimates are based upon facts. When you see two Molotov cocktails with flammable materials, and you see that the fire started from there, you understand that this is arson, and there were a number of cases like this,” he said.

Erdan questioned the Fire Services estimate that firefighters battled 1,773 wildfires in Israel and the West Bank between Nov. 18 and 26, saying that in many cases “20 people called in about the same event, and this was counted,” and that fires from unrelated car crashes were also included.

The Fire Services refused to comment.

The Israel Police said Tuesday it was too early to know how many of the hundreds of fires were the result of arson and terrorism. At the time, police had arrested at least 35 people on suspicion of arson or incitement to arson.