Netanyahu to Erdan: Destroy illegal Arab buildings

Israeli PM tells Public Security Minister to speed up destruction of illegal Arab buildings.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Saturday night with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud), requesting him to enforce laws against illegal building in the Arab sector, and to begin demolitions in the coming days.

Most of the illegal Arab buildings are located in the Negev, Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria.

"Netanyahu is determined to enforce the law against illegal building in both the Jewish and Arab sectors equally," said a spokesperson.

Netanyahu's request comes after the decision to demolish the Jewish town of Amona in the coming days.

Right-wing voters have harshly criticized the government for working to destroy Jewish homes while dozens of illegal Arab homes are built every day and the government ignores them.

The European Union, as well as foreign governments, funds illegal Arab building in Israel, attempting to create facts on the ground.

Previously, Netanyahu promised repeatedly not to hold a double standard in demolishing illegal construction.