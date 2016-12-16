Slomiansky speaks out on sexual harassment allegations

Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) responded to allegations of sexual harassment against him Thursday night, and apologized if he harmed any women over the years.

"I have been a public servant for 40 years. During those 40 years, I have met and helped tens of thousands of men and women." Slomiansky said. "I am recognized in many communities as a man who is always ready to help at any time of day, and as being warm and cordial. As is customary in Israeli politics I hug and shake hands and hold elbows, with no sexual intentions, romantic or offensive."

"I learned from various sources which brought before them information from respectable women which they heard from other women who were [supposedly] harmed by me. I am very hurt and sorry about this. I never intended to hurt any woman or man, and if any women was offended, hurt, or felt uncomfortable as a result of my behavior then I apologize for that and I apologize deeply to her [even though] I do not know who she is." he said.

He stressed: "Because I do not know who it is, the idea that I caused any damage brings me great pain and sorrow. I ask that this message be transferred in full sincerity to those who felt offended."

Slomiansky met Thursday afternoon with Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett, who informed Slomiansky that he would have to resign from the party if the allegations against him proved to be accurate.

Bennett asked the injured partied to file reports with the police so that the truth of the accusations can be resolved.