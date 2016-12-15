Bennett to Jewish Home MK: You may have to retire

Jewish Home chief tells MK he will be forced to leave party if sexual harassment accusations are proven.

Education Minister and Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett informed Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman MK Nissan Slomiansky that he will be forced to leave the party if allegations of sexual harassment by as of yet unidentified women are proven to be valid.

Bennett spoke to Slomiansky on Thursday, the Education Minister’s office reported. Bennett also called upon Slomiansky’s accusers to file formal complaints with the police if their allegations are true, so that the question may be finally resolved.

Slomiansky has vehemently denied the charges, and as of yet law enforcement agencies have received no formal complaints in the matter.

Should his accusers file complaints that are proven valid, said Bennett, Slomiansky would be unable to continue to serve as a Knesset Member for the Jewish Home.

The Education Minister’s statement comes after the Knesset Chairman, Yuli Edelstein (Likud), called upon Slomiansky to recuse himself from parliamentary activities until the matter was resolved.

Fellow Jewish Home MK Shuli Mualem seconded the call.

“He needs to recuse himself. I’m happy that there is a way to hear testimony that does not require police involvement,” said Mualem. “There is no place in the public leadership for people who harm or harass sexually. There needs to a temporary suspension [from the Knesset] until there is some clarification on the witnesses’ [claims].”