'Take revenge on Bennett with no mercy'

22-year old Jewish man arrested over allegedly encouraging murder of Education Minister and Jewish Home chairman.

A nationalist activist was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly called for the assassination of Education Minister and Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett.

According to police, the 22-year old suspect was taken into custody as part of an investigation into posts publicized on Facebook which advocated violent resistance to the planned evacuation of Amona.

The suspect, a resident of a town near Jerusalem, was arrested Thursday morning and was later brought before a Jerusalem district court, which extended his arrest.

Among other things, the suspect allegedly posted an image of a rifle with the words “Take revenge with no mercy” in reference to Bennett. Police are considering whether to formally charge the man with incitement to murder.

Earlier this week security around Bennett was increased, amid threats by right-wing opponents of the Amona evacuation against his life.