Bennett gets beefed up security amid threats

Security has been beefed up in recent days for the chairman of the Jewish Home Party, Minister Naftali Bennet, on account of his recent stands on the struggle for the town of Amona.

Arutz Sheva has learned that the decision was made in light of information received by the Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security agency) on the intention of some far-right activists to ambush the minister outside of his Ranaana home.

The sources added that among other things, Minister Bennett was provided with an armored vehicle and with several additional bodyguards.

Minister Bennett is not the only one feeling threatened these days. Against the background of intensified protests against the forced evacuation of Amona, it was decided last week to increase security around the Chief Justice Miriam Naor as well. In her case, however, it was stressed that there had been no concrete threat or information leading to the decision.