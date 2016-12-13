Arab cab driver indicted for sexually assaulting Jewish girl

Police say taxi driver from eastern Jerusalem admitted to sexually assaulting 13-year old girl repeatedly, including on eve of Yom Kippur.

Prosecutors in the capital indicted Ziad Awadallah on Monday, charging the eastern Jerusalem taxi driver with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year old girl in his cab.

Police caught the driver two weeks ago with the victim, a member of the haredi community, under suspicious circumstances in the French Hill neighborhood.

The girl revealed to officers that the 34-year old driver, Awadallah, had sexually assaulted her. He was subsequently taken in for questioning.

According to the girl’s testimony, the incident was not the only time Awadallah had committed sex crimes against her. Awadallah allegedly assaulted the 13-year old on multiple occasions, including just hours before Yom Kippur.

Despite initially denying the claims against him, Awadallah later admitted to the crimes. On Friday Awadallah was brought before a Jerusalem district court and given an extended arrest.