Arab taxi driver caught sexually assaulting Jewish girl

Cab driver admits to sex crimes against 13-year old girl in Jerusalem.

At the end of last week, an Arab taxi driver was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old haredi girl in Jerusalem.

Policemen in the French Hill area that evening noticed a taxi parked suspiciously out of the way.

Upon investigation, the officers found a haredi girl sitting beside an Arab taxi driver. A short conversation with the girl revealed that the driver had sexually assaulted her.

The driver was detained for immediate questioning.

The interrogation, which was conducted in conjunction with Welfare Ministry offices, showed the Arab driver did in fact assault the Jewish girl after she got into his taxi and asked him to drive her home. The same driver had also assaulted her a few weeks prior, under similar circumstances.

Though the Arab driver at first denied the charges, he later admitted to them. He will be brought to court on Friday, where his detention is expected to be extended.

The case is still being investigated.