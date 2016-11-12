Republicans reject report that Russia helped Trump

Republicans reject CIA assessment finding that Russia sought to tip the presidential election in Donald Trump's favor.

Republicans on Saturday rejected reports of a secret CIA assessment finding that Russia sought to tip the presidential election in Donald Trump's favor, AFP reports.

The CIA has reportedly identified individuals who have connections to the Russian government and who reportedly provided WikiLeaks with thousands of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's personal emails during the campaign.

On Friday, President Barack Obama ordered a "full review" of Russian hacking during the election campaign, and expects the report to be completed by the time he leaves office on January 20.

"The intelligence is wrong," Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer told CNN on Saturday. "It didn't happen."

News about the CIA report, first reported by The Washington Post on Friday, drew an extraordinary rebuke from the president-elect's camp.

"These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction," Trump's transition team said, according to AFP.

Trump said the election was over and that it's "now time to move on and 'Make America Great Again.'"

Senator Chuck Schumer, set to become Democratic minority leader in January, who had hoped to be majority leader before the elections, called for a congressional probe into the matter.

"That any country could be meddling in our elections should shake both political parties to their core," he said on Saturday.

"It's imperative that our intelligence community turns over any relevant information so that Congress can conduct a full investigation," added Schumer.

This is not the first time the U.S. has claimed Russia interfered in the elections. However, it is the first time officials have explicitly said Russia helped Trump win the presidency. No one, however, denies the emails themselves.