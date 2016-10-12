CIA says Russia helped Trump win elections

The CIA has concluded Russia intervened in the November 2016 elections, for the purpose of helping Republican candidate and President-elect Donald Trump win the US presidency.

The agency has identified individuals who have connections to the Russian government and who reportedly provided WikiLeaks with thousands of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's personal emails.

On Friday, US President Barack Obama ordered a "full review" of Russian hacking during the US election campaign, and expects the report to be completed by the time he leaves office on January 20.

Homeland Security Adviser Lisa Monaco said, "The president has directed the intelligence community to conduct a full review of what happened during the 2016 election process....and to report to a range of stakeholders, to include the Congress."

A senior US official briefed by the CIA said, "It is the assessment of the intelligence community that Russia's goal here was to favor one candidate over the other, to help Trump get elected. That's a consensus view."

However, there is no evidence the Kremlin directed anyone to send Clinton's emails to WikiLeaks. And Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said "the Russian government is not the source."

Republican California Representative Devin Nunes said, "I'll be the first one to come out and point at Russia if there's clear evidence, but there is no clear evidence...there's a lot of innuendo, lots of circumstantial evidence, that's it."

Trump's transition team dismissed the reports on Friday evening, saying, "These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. The election ended a long time ago...it's now time to move on and make America great again."

This is not the first time the US has claimed Russia interfered in the elections. And after WikiLeaks released another batch of Clinton's emails, the US even threatened to attack Russia. However, it is the first time officials have explicitly said Russia helped Trump win the presidency.

Both CIA and White House officials declined to comment on the reports.

Russian officials have denied they were involved in any interference in the U.S. elections.