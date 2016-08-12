EU blasts Regulation Law

The European Union expressed its 'strong opposition' to the Regulation Law, which passed its first reading in the Knesset Wednesday.

The European Union expressed its “strong opposition” to the Regulation Law, which passed its first reading in the Knesset Wednesday

“If it passes, this would be the first law adopted by the Knesset on the status of land in the West Bank, an occupied territory not under its jurisdiction. Senior members of the Israeli government have called this a step toward annexation of the West Bank,” the EU statement read. “Recalling that settlements are illegal under international law, constitute an obstacle to peace and threaten to make the two-state solution impossible, the European Union reiterates its strong opposition, in line with the position of the Middle East Quartet, to Israel’s settlement policy and all actions taken in this context.”

The bill would allow the Israeli government to recognize construction built with government assistance and in good faith — meaning those outposts whose builders were not aware they were constructing on private land. If the original owners of the land are known, they would be eligible to receive financial compensation from the government.

Israel’s attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, maintains that the bill is in violation of local and international law and has said the Supreme Court would likely void it.