Regulation Law passes first reading in Knesset

The Knesset passed the Regulation Law Wednesday evening at its first reading by a majorty of 59 to 51.

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home),one of the initiators of the new law said that "we have advanced a stage further in helping the Judean and Samarian communities, the State of Israel and the Jewish nation. This is an ethical law, a Jewish, Zionist law, a just law."

MK Yoav Kish(Likud) another of the law's formulators said that "the change of political strategy in Judea and Samaria has started with the Regulation Law. We were chosen to lead a nationalist government and strengthening the Judean and Samarian communities is an essential aspect of that"

Deputy Defence Minister Eli Ben-Dahan (Jewish Home) said that "We are beginning the process of implementing sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. This is the first of many steps which will strengthen the Jewish communities and confer Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria."

MK Motti Yogev(Jewish Home) said that "today an historic law was passed which confirms that the land of Israel belongs to the Jewish nation and regulates the Jewish settlements in all parts of our country. We will continue to act until the law is approved in its second and third readings."

The head of the Jewish Home party, Naftali Bennett, said that "This is a day of great pride. It is the day when half a million residents of Judea and Samaria and all the citizens of Israel can pick up their heads and know that not only are we the residents of this country but we are even in the law books of the State of Israel. The next step is to implement sovereignty of Israel in Maale Adumim, and then to implement the law on all of Judea and Samaria. I will pass the law when I have 30 mandates. People said it wouldn't happen and here,it has happened."

MK Shuli Mualem opened the Knesset discussion and said that "This law is the authoritative way for Israel to establish its sovereignty and it declares that the residents of Judea and Samaria are not second-class citizens."

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid criticized the law, saying it reduced Israel to "just two words".