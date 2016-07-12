Liberman: Israel acting to prevent WMDs from reaching Hezbollah

Defense Minister tells EU diplomats Israel is working to prevent advanced weapons, including WMDs from being smuggled to Hezbollah,

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman met with diplomats from the European Union in Jerusalem Wednesday.

During the meeting, Liberman acknowledged the truth of reports that Israel is acting to prevent the transfer of sophisticated weapons and even weapons of mass destruction to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon from Syria.

Israel is “working primarily to protect the security of our citizens, defend our sovereignty, and try to prevent the smuggling of sophisticated weapons, military equipment and weapons of mass destruction from Syria to Hezbollah,” Liberman said.

"We have no intention to intervene in the civil war in Syria,” he explained. He added however, that “no matter what the regime in Syria will be in the future, Iran and Assad cannot be part of the arrangement."

Liberman also told the diplomats that Hamas is cooperating with the ISIS terroist organization in the Sinai Peninsula. “In today’s world it is impossible to rely on the international community - every country should rely only on itself.” he declared.

Addressing the stalled peace process between Israel and its Arab neighbors, Liberman said that it is impossible to reach a final peace settlement in the coming years due to the extreme positions taken up by PA President Mahmoud Abbas.