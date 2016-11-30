Reports: Israel attacks targets in Syria

Arab media reports that Israeli aircraft targeted the Syrian army and a Hezbollah convoy near Damascus.

Arab media reported on Wednesday morning that Israeli aircraft carried out two airstrikes in the Damascus area overnight Tuesday.

One report said that the first airstrike hit a weapons warehouse belonging to the Syrian army near Damascus.

The second attack, according to the report, targeted a convoy of cars belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist group.

Other Syrian websites reported that the attack on the Hezbollah convoy was meant to thwart a delivery of missiles from Syria to Lebanon. According to these reports, the convoy was bombed after it left the airport in Damascus.

There has been no other confirmation of these reports. Israel does not usually comment on reports on attacks which appear in the Arab media.

On Monday morning, Israeli aircraft attacked a facility belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization in the Syrian part of the Golan Heights.

The attack was in retaliation to Sunday’s attack on IDF forces who were engaged in operations along the Syrian border.