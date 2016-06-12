UN envoy: Regulation Law protects 'illegal settlements'

UN envoy to the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov blasts Regulation Law, warns it could have "far-reaching legal consequences".

The UN’s envoy to the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, on Monday evening blasted the “Regulation Law”, which legalizes the statuses of communities in Judea and Samaria and which the Knesset had earlier passed in a preliminary reading.

Mladenov claimed the legislation "has the objective of protecting illegal settlements built on private Palestinian property in the West Bank,” according to comments quoted by AFP.

"It is a very worrying initiative. I encourage Israeli legislators to reconsider such a move that would have far-reaching legal consequences across the occupied West Bank," added the envoy.

He also warned that the legislation could “greatly diminish the prospect of Arab-Israeli peace".

The Regulation Law was passed without clause 7, which would have prevented the destruction of the town of Amona, after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett agreed on a compromise.

Clause 7 would have retroactively applied the law to cases the High Court has already ruled on.

A version of the Absentee Property Law will be applied to Amona, and a Jewish presence will be allowed to remain there.

Despite passing a preliminary reading, the law still must pass three further readings to become law.