Britain to fund guarding for Jewish schools and synagogues

Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd pledged on Wednesday to spend millions to provide guards for all Jewish schools, colleges, nurseries and synagogues, The Telegraph reports.

Speaking at a UK-Israel conference in Parliament, Rudd said she was forced to act after receiving 924 reports of anti-Semitic incidents, including 86 violent assaults, last year.

She warned against the “increasingly sophisticated” tactics of extremists in the wake of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

Rudd added she was clear “we can only effectively challenge hatred and division by working together – not just internationally but at home – Government, police, local people and organizations.”

“And sadly the Jewish community knows all too well what it’s like to live with the threat from terrorism and hate crime,” she added.

“Last year, the Community Security Trust received 924 reports of anti-Semitic incidents, including 86 violent assaults. Let me be clear, any attack of that kind is one attack too many.”

“We are providing £13.4 million for guarding at all Jewish state, free and independent schools, colleges, and nurseries, and at synagogues, and to support the continuing efforts of the police to provide security and reassurance to the Jewish community,” Rudd announced.

Recently released statistics found that there has been a 61 percent increase in anti-Semitic crime in Britain in the last year.

Many of these incidents have been recorded in the hasidic London neighborhood of Stamford Hill, where an average of eight incidents are being reported to the Jewish neighborhood watch group Shomrim every week. That number is between ten and fifteen times the number of incidents in the police record.

Last month, swastikas were painted on vehicles parked outside a Jewish school in the London.

Last October, a series of anti-Semitic incidents occurred in one day in Stamford Hill.

In June, police said they would step up their presence in the neighborhood, after swastika posters were placed in a playground there four days in a row.

Rudd stressed in her remarks that “we take the security of the Jewish community seriously, and we will continue to put in place the strongest possible measures to ensure the safety of this community – and all other communities too.”