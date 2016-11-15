Swastikas painted in London Jewish neighborhood

Swastikas found on vehicles parked outside a Jewish school in Stamford Hill, the latest in a series of anti-Semitic acts.

Swastikas were painted on vehicles parked outside a Jewish school in a hasidic neighborhood of London, JTA reported on Monday.

Police are investigating the incident in which swastikas and the phrase "f*** off" were found on vans parked outside the Beis Malka Jewish Girls School in the northern London neighborhood of Stamford Hill, according to the report.

"Young schoolchildren and their parents were shocked to discover the offensive graffiti," a representative for the Jewish neighborhood watch group Shomrim told The London Evening Standard.

“Sadly, swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti is far too common in Stamford Hill,” added the representative.

Stamford Hill has been the site of other recent anti-Semitic incidents, with an average of eight incidents there being reported to Shomrim every week.

Last October, a series of anti-Semitic incidents occurred in one day in Stamford Hill.

In June, police said they would step up their presence in the neighborhood, after swastika posters were placed in a playground there four days in a row.

Just last month, a 36-year-old man who threatened to “kill all the Jews” at Stamford Hill was found guilty of anti-Semitic abuse.

The incident occurred last December when the man, Stuart Birnie, approached a Jewish man in the street in the neighborhood and begun hurling vile anti-Semitic comments at him, such as “f*** all the Jewish people” and “I’m going to kill all the Jews”.

Britain in general has seen a spike in anti-Semitic activity. Recently released statistics found that there has been a 61 percent increase in anti-Semitic crime in Britain in the last year.