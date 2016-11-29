Ohio attacker was 18-year-old Somali refugee

An Ohio State University student who plowed a car into a campus crowd, then jumped out and stabbed people with a butcher knife before being shot dead by police has been identified, NBC News reported on Monday evening.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News the suspect's name is Abdul Razaq Ali Artan, an 18-year-old student at the university.

He was reportedly a Somali refugee who left his homeland with his family in 2007, lived in Pakistan and then came to the United States in 2014 as a legal permanent resident of the United States, officials added.

Ten people were taken to hospitals after Monday’s attack, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The incident was initially reported as an "active shooter" situation, but the suspect did not shoot anyone.

The motive for the attack was unknown, although law enforcement sources said Artan posted a rant on social media prior to the incident.

Officials said the attack was clearly deliberate and may have been planned in advance. Police say Artan was in the car by himself, but investigators are trying to determine if anyone else was involved in the planning, according to NBC News.

President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack, a White House spokesman said. The FBI was assisting in the investigation.

Hassan Omar, president of the Somali Community Association of Ohio, told NBC News that reports the attacker was Somali was upsetting.

"Every Somali person has been calling me, and everybody is crying," he said, adding, "This is a shock. As a Somali community here, we are in a state of shock. In Columbus, we live in a very peaceful community. This is gonna affect the life of everybody. We are American and we don't want somebody to create this problem."