Shooting at Ohio State campus

At least 9 people wounded, one critically, after an active shooter was reported on the Ohio State University campus.

Campus officials urged students to take shelter and “Run – Hide – Fight.”

The shooting was reported in Watts Hall, the material science and engineering building at the center of the of university’s campus in Columbus Ohio.

Law enforcement officials have not release much other information on the situation as yet. The FBI is reportedly working with local law enforcement forces in the area.

OSU senior Anthony Falzarano, 22, said he was in class at the time of the shooting.

"We heard a lot of sirens. I was in class and everyone got a text message at the same time for the emergency alert," he told CNN. "Someone said they heard popping right before we got the alert, but I didn't hear it. We are in a shelter-in-place right now in the building next door. "

The suspect has been reportedly killed.