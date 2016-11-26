Neve Tzuf residents still can't return home

18 homes were completely burned and 30 others were severely damaged during an arson terror attack on Friday night. Dozens of private cars were also destroyed.

Eleven people, including two soldiers and two firefighters, were lightly injured from smoke inhalation. Two people were transferred to hospitals.

The arsonists threw Molotov cocktails at the outer row of houses.

On Saturday night, the water and electric companies reconnected Neve Tzuf, but the residents are still not allowed to return home.





Loading....



