Fires rage throughout Israel over Shabbat

Fires in different areas of Israel over Shabbat as 'arson intifada' continues.

On Friday night, all the residents - 350 families - of the town of Neve Tzuf (Halamish) in Samaria were forced to leave their homes after arsonists set fire to 3 different locations throughout the town.

Fifteen houses were completely destroyed and collapsed, while 25 other houses were seriously damaged from the flames.

Four civilians were lightly injured, including two firefighters.

Three firefighting teams from the Palestinian Authority helped to battle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Neve Tzuf said, "The town has had a hard hit, but we're strong and we'll manage to deal with it. The town's welfare staff and the Binyamin Regional Council are working to take care of all the residents' needs."

As well, arsonists reignited a fire in Haifa on Saturday.

The Israel Electric Company disconnected the town, as well as four buildings in Ma'ale Adumim and the towns of Ateret and Nachliel, from the electric grid from Friday night until Saturday morning.

On Friday, arsonists set fire to Beit Meir, near Jerusalem.