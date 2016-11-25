Watch: Firefighters enter Beit Meir

A new video captures the chaos and destruction that ensued in the community of Beit Meir last night following the arson.

A new video captures the chaos and destruction that ensued in the community of Beit Meir last night, after Arab arsonists lit the community on fire.

The video follows firefighters as they enter the community.

One can see that the entire area is engulfed in flames. There are shouts and tension, as the firefighters call on stragglers to “get out of here!”

Residents of Beit Meir, which is just off the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, were evacuated from their homes, including 300 people at the guest house, most of them to the nearby town of Shoresh.

25 firefighting crews worked at the scene to extinguish the flames, and succeeded in doing so shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Reports said that several suspects fled the area as the fire began to spread. One suspect was arrested and police are searching for the others.