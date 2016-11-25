Terrorist tries to stab security forces near Jerusalem

16-year-old terrorist tries to stab security forces at the Shuafat checkpoint.

A Palestinian Arab armed with a knife on Friday afternoon tried to stab security forces at the Shuafat checkpoint, near Jerusalem.

Security forces reacted quickly and were able to kill the terrorist before he was able to carry out the attack.

Channel 10 News said the terrorist was a 16-year-old resident of Shuafat.

On Tuesday, a similar attack was foiled when a knife-wielding terrorist was shot and killed just outside of Jerusalem.

The incident took place in the Kalandia checkpoint, the main point of entry for Palestinian Authority residents entering Jerusalem.

The terrorist reportedly charged a security guard operating one of the lanes for cars passing through the checkpoint. The terrorist was holding up a knife at the time of the attack, but was neutralized and killed before he could reach his target.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)