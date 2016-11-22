Terrorist shot, killed near Jerusalem

A potentially deadly terror attack was averted Tuesday morning, when a knife-wielding terrorist was shot and killed just outside of Jerusalem.

The incident took place in the Kalandia checkpoint, the main point of entry for Palestinian Authority residents entering Jerusalem.

The terrorist reportedly charged a security guard operating one of the lanes for cars passing through the checkpoint. The terrorist was holding up a knife at the time of the attack, but was neutralized and killed before he could reach his target.

A bomb squad was called in shortly thereafter to ensure that the attacker was not carrying any explosive devices.

"A Palestinian attempted to cross the checkpoint using the vehicle lane and

approached security guards brandishing a knife," police spokeswoman Luba Samri

said in a statement.