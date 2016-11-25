Fire in Kiryat Gat, searches underway for arsonists

The main road in Kiryat Gat has been closed to two-way traffic, and train service has stopped completely.

Additional fires broke out this morning at two points - at the Kiryat Gat Junction and near Nahal Sorek along Route 6.

As a result, the main road in Kiryat Gat has been closed to two-way traffic, in accordance with instruction from firefighters.

Train service in Kiryat Gat has stopped completely.

Last night, at around 2:00 AM, a fire broke out between Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem, near the religious moshav (cooperative village) of Beit Meir.

Residents of Beit Meir, which is just off the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, were evacuated from their homes, including 300 people at the guest house, most of them to the nearby town of Shoresh.

25 firefighting crews worked at the scene to extinguish the flames, and succeeded in doing so shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Reports said that several suspects fled the area as the fire began to spread. One suspect was arrested and police are searching for the others.





