Fire near Beit Shemesh forces evacuation of town of Beit Meir. Firefighters continue to fight the fires across Israel.

Town near Jerusalem evacuated as fires continue to rage

Fire near Beit Shemesh forces evacuation of town of Beit Meir. Firefighters continue to fight the fires across Israel.

Firefighters are continuing overnight Thursday to fight the fires that are raging across Israel.

At around 2:00 a.m. a fire broke out in the Beit Shemesh area, near the towns of Beit Meir and Shoresh. Residents of Beit Meir were evacuated from their homes.

Earlier on Thursday night, the community of Har Halutz in the central Galilee was evacuated after a fire in the Karmiel area threatened homes in the community.

Six houses were damaged in the fire, which was extinguished shortly before 3:00 a.m. and residents were permitted to return to their homes.

Another forest fire erupted between Iksal and Nazareth Illit. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

A fire also broke out in a wadi near the community of Dolev in the Binyamin region, and several residents were evacuated from their homes. The fire was contained shortly before 3:00 a.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, five homes were evacuated from the Arab town of Ka'abiye in northern Israel, due to a forest fire that broke out nearby.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, but the evacuation was a precautionary step.

The area which suffered the most damage was the city of Haifa, where 85,000 people in eight neighborhoods were forced to leave their homes.

More than 300 firefighters backed by IDF troops and the Home Front Command are continuing to work to put out the fire.

Of some 200 fires recorded over the past three days in Israel, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said it was estimated that roughly one half were deliberately set by Arab arsonists.

Police have arrested eight individuals believed to be responsible for some of the fires over the past three days.