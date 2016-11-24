Minister Erdan: Half of wildfires caused by arson

Internal Security Minister says half of wildfires caused by arson. 85,000 residents of Haifa have evacuated.

About half of the 200 wildfires raging across the country were "deliberately set," according to Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan.

A number of people have been arrested on suspicion of setting fires, and students from a yeshiva in Haifa spotted an individual attempting to start a fire near their yeshiva.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu called the arsonists who set many of the wildfires terrorists.

It is currently estimated that nearly a third of the population of Haifa, about 85,000 people, have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the wildfires. Six separate fires are currently burning around Haifa, choking city streets with smoke.

Magen David Adom teams have treated 95 people for smoke inhalation.

The damage and destruction to nature - woods, flora and forest creatures - is immeasurable at this point.