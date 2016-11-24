Fires continue to rage in Binyamin and near Jerusalem

Residents of the community of Dolev evacuated as fire endangers their homes. Fire west of Jerusalem threatens Highway 1.

Firefighters are continuing overnight Wednesday to battle the series of fires which broke out near the community of Talmon in the Binyamin region, as well as in Nataf, near Jerusalem.

About half of the families residing in Talmon were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday evening and are spending the night in homes of neighbors that are not in danger from the fire.

21 teams, including 55 firefighters and volunteers, are working to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, the fire in Nataf, which is located in the Judean Mountains west of Jerusalem, intensified overnight Wednesday and was in danger of reaching Highway 1 and the community of Neve Ilan.

Israel is preparing to receive assistance from Croatia, Italy, Greece and Cyprus, all of which responded to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s call for assistance in battling the fires.

The countries will send eight firefighting planes that can carry at least 10 tons of fire retardant. The planes are expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday.

Netanyahu said on Wednesday that indications are that some of the wildfires were a result of arson.

“There is also some evidence of arson,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the Fire and Rescue Service command center.