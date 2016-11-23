Israel to seek foreign assistance to battle wildfires

Israel is turning to Mediterranean nations for help in fighting wildfires which have broken out around the country.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan have decided to seek aid from other nations in combating the wildfires which have broken out around the country, Arutz Sheva has learned.

Police and firefighting services fear that the strong winds, which are expected to continue into tomorrow, could cause the fires to intensify and spread even further.

Israel will turn to a number of countries, including Greece, Cyprus, Italy, and Turkey, and ask them send firefighting planes to help Israel extinguish the wildfires.

Netanyahu and Erdan traveled to Zichron Yaakov - one of the locations where a wildfire broke out - together with police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh. They attended meetings in the control room regarding efforts to contain and extinguish the fires.

Netanyahu said that there are signs that some of the fires may have been set deliberately in acts of arson.

The Prime Minister said that the first priority of the firefighters and rescue authorities is saving lives. "I ask all citizens to obey the instructions of the authorities [and avoid placing themselves in danger]."

"We are increasing the deployment of [firefighting] planes." Netanyahu added. "Today we have our own squadron pilots and are therefore able to ask our neighbors for this assistance."