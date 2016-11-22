'Jared Kushner could help make peace between Israel and Arabs'

President-elect reiterates his desire to make peace between Israel and Arabs, says Jewish son-in-law could help make peace happen.

President-elect Donald Trump said that he would "love" to make peace between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, and that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, could be involved in the process, during a meeting with the New York Times Tuesday.

Reporters from the Times tweeted many of the things which Trump said throughout the meeting, including his statements on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Journalist Mike Grynbaum tweeted that Trump said: “I would love to be the one who made peace with Israel and the Palestinians, that would be such a great achievement."

Trump made similar statements in an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

“That’s the ultimate deal," Trump told the Wall Street Journal. "As a deal maker, I’d like to do…the deal that can’t be made. And do it for humanity’s sake.”

Jason Greenblatt, Trump's adviser on Israel, said during the campaign that Trump would not be wedded to the idea of the two state solution. He also told the Times of Israel: “I think he’s going to try to help the Israelis achieve peace with the Palestinians. He’ll be there to guide them and not force peace upon them.”

Trump briefly spoke about who would help him negotiate peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors: his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Times reporter Elizabeth Bumiller tweeted from the meeting with Trump: "Trump: Jared Kushner could help make peace between the Israelis and Palestinians."

Kushner is an orthodox Jew. He is believed to have helped his father-in-law prepare his pro-Israel speech at the AIPAC policy conference earlier this year. He is listed by AIPAC as a benefactor for its real-estate committee. A donor must give AIPAC a donation of at least $36,000 in order to be listed as a benefactor.