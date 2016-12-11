Trump: Israeli-Palestinian peace would be 'the ultimate deal'

Trump says he'd like to make peace in Middle East, 'and do it for humanity's sake.'

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this week, President-elect Donald Trump has addressed the Israeli-Arab conflict for the first time since winning the elections, saying he would do his best to bring an end to "the war that never ends."

“That’s the ultimate deal," Trump said. "As a deal maker, I’d like to do…the deal that can’t be made. And do it for humanity’s sake.”

Throughout his election campaign, Trump remained fairly neutral on the conflict, and even seemed to be pro-Israel, promising to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Trump also said he would not support any deal forcing Israel to give up land, and would not take part in any efforts to bypass direct negotiation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Trump has also promised to recognize a united Jerusalem as Israel's capital, criticizing UNESCO's decision on the topic.

On November 10, Trump said, “I believe that my administration will be able to fill an important role in aiding the two sides to reach a just and lasting peace, one which must come through negotiations between the two sides themselves, and not through coercion by outside elements. Israel and the Jewish people deserve it.”