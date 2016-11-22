Iranian commander: Israel will be gone in 10 years

Senior Iranian military commander predicts that the Palestinian Arabs will “get rid of Israel” in the next 10 years.

A senior Iranian military commander predicted on Monday that the Palestinian Arabs would “get rid of Israel” in the next 10 years.

Speaking to students near Tehran and quoted by the semiofficial Fars news agency, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi said the Palestinian territories will be “freed from Israel's occupation” within a decade, expressing hope that the notions, thoughts and ideology that led to Iran's Islamic Revolution would help the Arabs get rid of Israel.

Naqdi further claimed that the Islamic Revolution helped Iran get rid of the United States over 35 years ago, rescued the country from Saddam Hussein's aggression and helped the Lebanese to get rid of the Americans as well.

"Considering these developments, liberation of Palestine by the Islamic Revolution is not unlikely at all," he claimed, according to Fars.

Naqdi’s comments follow ones he made earlier this month when he predicted that the United States will collapse in less than 20 years and that President-elect Donald Trump will speed up the process.

"According to the analysis made by the behind-the-stage and shadow decision-makers of the establishment in the U.S., the United States will collapse in 2035 and I think that it is an optimistic analysis as this will take place much earlier," he told Fars.

Referring to Trump, Naqdi added, "The person that has ascended to power displays the reality of the U.S."

The comments are another example of the anti-Israel and anti-American rhetoric that is constantly spoken by Iranian officials.

Chief among them is Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has referred to Israel as a “cancer” and in the past threatened to "annihilate" the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

In March, the Supreme Leader ruled out his country having ties with the United States or “the Zionist regime” – that is, Israel – claiming he had proof that the United States was planning a coup in Iran.

In May, a senior Iranian military commander threatened Israel and claimed that his country can destroy the Jewish state “in less than eight minutes”.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, claimed Israel is the biggest threat to humanity, world peace and international security.