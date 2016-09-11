Iran's FM: Israel is the biggest threat to humanity

Iran’s Foreign Minister launches a verbal attack on Israel, says it threatens world peace and international security.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Tuesday attacked Israel and claimed it is the biggest threat to humanity, world peace and international security.

“The most serious threat to our region and the world of humanity is the Zionist regime. This colonial phenomenon is the source of all threats to peace, security and human rights,” Zarif said in Beirut, Lebanon, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

He further claimed that Israel is “the most dangerous enemy of human rights” because it possesses at least 200 nuclear warheads, implements aggressive policies and violates all international regulations.

Zarif also said that the Palestinian Arab issue remains to the Islamic world’s overriding concern, according to Tasnim.

Zarif arrived in Beirut on Monday where he held a meeting with Lebanon’s new President Michel Aoun, whose election was supported by Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon.

The Foreign Minister’s comments are in line with what many Iranian officials say about Israel.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani recently accused Israel, as well as the U.S. Congress and other regional countries of thwarting the implementation of the nuclear deal.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has also launched many verbal attacks against Israel as well as the United States, to which he refers as “the Great Satan”.

Khamenei has ruled out his country having ties with the United States or “the Zionist regime” – that is, Israel – and has also referred to Israel as a “cancerous tumor”.