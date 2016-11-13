Ministers unanimously back Regulation Law

The coalition’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation passed on Sunday evening the Regulation Law, popularly referred to as the “Amona bill”, which would normalize the status of Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria and potentially stave off the demolition of the town of Amona.

The proposed piece of legislation, sponsored by MKs Yoav Kish (Likud), Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) and Shuli Mualem (Jewish Home), was unanimously endorsed by the committee, which meets each Sunday and is charged with determining which bills the coalition will back – and which it will oppose.

The committee’s support for the law is a crucial step towards its passage.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) praised the decision, saying it would block what she decried as the anti-democratic tactics of far-left NGOs.

“This government will normalize the settlements in Judea and Samaria, even against efforts by the far-left to engage in ‘lawfare’. The way to influence [policy] on the settlement map of Judea and Samaria is through elections, not through the improper means utilize by these groups today.”

If passed by the Knesset, the law will normalize towns which received government support, but lacked a formal building plan at the outset.

Up until now, such communities have been vulnerable to claims brought by Arabs from the Palestinian Authority or abroad, that the land upon which the towns were built belongs to them, contesting the legal ownership.

MK Mualem said the bill would go a long way in rectifying the situation many families living in towns like Amona now find themselves.

“We moved one step closer in the process of correcting this grave injustice and providing normalization for many families who serve the state, pay taxes, and built their homes legally.”

But despite the victory, added, Mualem “It is too early to say that we won.”

The bill must still pass the Knesset, though with the backing of the coalition is likely to pass.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit criticized the law, saying it was problematic, and potentially in contravention of international norms. He told the committee that he would not defend the law on behalf of the government should it be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Netanyahu urged members of the Likud party not to back the law, calling for the bill to be delayed until the Supreme Court responds to the government’s request for a delay in the planned demolition of Amona.

Amona, a town of some 40 families north of Jerusalem, is slated for evacuation on December 25th.