Netanyahu tells Likud: Vote against Regulation Law

PM Netanyahu tells members of his party to oppose Regulation Law until Supreme Court judges decide on Amona.

Netanyahu attending the launch of a new innovation center at the Peres Center for Peace

Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu ordered Likud MKs to oppose the Regulation Law until the Supreme Court rules on whether to give Amona an extension or not.

Amona is set to be destroyed and its residents expelled by the end of December.

On Sunday morning, Arutz Sheva publicized PM Netanyahu's efforts to delay the Knesset's scheduled vote on the Regulation Law. Netanyahu pressured Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, among others, to delay the Regulation Law vote until Monday at least.

An hour ago, Shaked and Bennett told Netanyahu's messengers of their decision not to delay the vote, and announced the vote would take place as scheduled on Sunday, after the regular Knesset meeting.

Last Thursday, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said if the Regulation Law passes, there is little chance the Supreme Court will agree to delay Amona's destruction by seven months in order for alternative housing to be built.

Even though the Arab complainants, as well as the Jewish residents, petitioned the Supreme Court last Sunday, the Supreme Court judges had not yet ruled on the matter a week later.