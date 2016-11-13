PA: We'll 'make life miserable' for Trump if he moves embassy

PA's UN envoy says the PA will act at the UN if President-elect follows through on his promise to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem.

If President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the Palestinians will “make life miserable” for the United States at the United Nations, the Palestinian Authority’s ambassador to the United Nations is threatening.

“If people attack us by moving the embassy to Jerusalem, which is a violation of Security Council resolutions, it is a violation of resolution 181 of the UN general assembly that was drafted by the U.S. … it means they are showing belligerency towards us … If they do that nobody should blame us for unleashing all of the weapons that we have in the UN to defend ourselves and we have a lot of weapons in the UN,” the envoy, Riyad Mansour, said on Friday, according to Haaretz.

Mansour said that the Palestinian response to a move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem could not be a Security Council resolution because the United States would veto it.

“Maybe I can't have resolutions in the Security Council but I can make their lives miserable everyday with precipitating a veto on my admission as a member state. Italy in 1949 received 3 consecutive vetoes on its admission to the UN from the Soviet Union. These are the kind of things that I can do,” he threatened.

“It is illegal to defy Security Council resolutions that the U.S. is party to it that the unilateral action by Israel annexing East Jerusalem is illegal and it is null and void. If the U.S. administration wants to defy international law they are doing something illegal. I hope they will do nothing,” said Mansour.

“Many candidates gave the same election promise but didn’t implement it because what you do when you are campaigning is one thing but when you have to deal with the legal thing it is something else,” he added.

Throughout his election campaign, Trump promised to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in recognition of Jerusalem being Israel’s capital city.

Trump also originally stated he would be “neutral and unpredictable” when it comes to the Israel-PA conflict.

He later clarified his comments and said that while he would be happy to broker a peace deal, “in order for an agreement to happen, the Palestinians need to show interest. It's a little difficult to reach an agreement when the other side doesn't really want to talk to you.”

On Saturday, he addressed the issue again, telling The Wall Street Journal he would do his best to bring an end to "the war that never ends."

“That’s the ultimate deal," Trump said. "As a deal maker, I’d like to do…the deal that can’t be made. And do it for humanity’s sake.”