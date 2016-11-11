Netanyahu: Iran supports 360 degree terror

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu meets Russian counterpart, warns about Iran’s drive to carry out terror attacks all over the globe.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday warned about Iran’s drive to carry out terror attacks. His comments were made during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

"We would like to take advantage of the great opportunities of the new world, but there are those who would like to take us backward to the old world of the dark and murderous Middle Ages, and we are partners in the war on radical Islamic terror,” said Netanyahu.

“Israel, Russia and he U.S. and many other countries share the goal of eliminating Daesh,” continued Netanyahu, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State (ISIS).

“I think that cooperation between all of the elements I have said toward this goal serves each one of us and also serves humanity.

“To the same extent,” he warned, “we are also concerned by the second element leading radical Islam and this is Iran which champions the destruction of Israel and also supports 360 degree terror on five continents.

“We are determined to do two things: First, prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons and second, to prevent Iran – in any situation that arises in Syria, with or without an agreement – from establishing itself militarily in Syria, on the ground, in the air or at sea. We are also determined to prevent it from bringing about the establishment of Shiite militias, which it is organizing, and of course, the arming of Hezbollah with dangerous weapons aimed at us," said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also told his Russian counterpart, "I would like to thank you for your willingness to help on a humanitarian matter of the highest order – returning the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, and the three Israeli citizens being held in Gaza."

Medvedev earlier on Thursday met with President Reuven Rivlin, who praised Israel’s relationship with Russia and noted Russia’s important role in the region.

Palestinian Authority (PA) television recently reported that Medvedev’s visit would also focus on Israel-PA peace talks, which have been stalled for over two years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently expressed his willingness to host Netanyahu and Abbas for a meeting to resume peace talks that have been stalled since 2014.

Russia's Foreign Ministry later said that Netanyahu and Abbas had agreed in principle to such a meeting but stressed that no date had been set for one.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently stressed his country’s willingness to help mediate Israel-PA peace talks – if both sides are willing to compromise.