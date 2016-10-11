Rivlin meets with Russian PM in Jerusalem

President Reuven Rivlin this morning (Thursday) held a working meeting at his residence with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Before the meeting both men gave brief public statements.

“Russia has always had an important role in our region, perhaps today more than ever," Rivlin said. We are faced by many challenges, and at the same time opportunities, and we need to be prepared for both.”

President Rivlin concluded, “As we mark 25 years since the renewal of relations between us, your visit here is also an important opportunity to discuss the close ties between our peoples, and I am looking forward to our meeting today with you and your delegation.”

Medvedev thanked the President and said, “As I was preparing for my arrival, I read all the material before the visit and though it seemed as though we met only recently it was already in March – time flies very quickly. My last visit to Jerusalem was in 1990, and I am very pleased to visit Israel. On my own behalf and on behalf of all my delegation, thank you for the opportunity.” He added, “I want to convey the warm greetings of President Putin.”

Medvedev noted, “Mr. President, you are right in what you say that our two nations have a close friendship, and shared challenges which we must solve together. In our meeting we will certainly address many issues in addition to foreign policy and our bilateral relations.”