Netanyahu warns cabinet: Don't discuss US election

Prime Minister tells ministers not to make public statements on upcoming US election, lest media interpret comments as endorsement.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has instructed his Cabinet Ministers to stay quiet about the upcoming US presidential election, Channel 10 reported.

In written directive to all cabinet ministers Netanyahu referred to the election as a 'sensitive' issue that ministers should not discuss in public.

Netanyahu was accused of supporting Republican candidate Mitt Romney during the 2012 presidential election although there was no evidence of it. The Prime Minister has gone out of his way to prevent any perception of interference or favoritism in the current election.

Earlier today Netanyahu said that "Whoever is elected as the new president, I am convinced that US-Israel relations, which are solid and strong, will not only remain as such, but will strengthen further.”