Netanyahu: No matter who wins, US-Israel ties will endure

Two days before the presidential election in the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the weekly cabinet meeting, emphasizing that regardless of the results, America and Israel would remain close allies.

"This week elections will be held in the United States. Whoever is elected, the new president, I am convinced that US-Israel relations, which are solid and strong, will not only remain as such, but will further strengthen.”

Netanyahu also indirectly referenced rumors that President Obama may use his remaining two and a half months in office to make a last ditch effort for a two-state solution.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, President Obama is weighing a variety of possible moves to force the framework for a final status agreement on both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Among the options being considered, the WSJ reported, are a US-backed resolution at the United Nations Security Council calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state, or simply the withholding of American veto power on other UN Security Council measures considered hostile to the Jewish state.

The Prime Minister said that Israel expected the US to “remain faithful” to the principle of direct negotiations and not turn to the UN for unilateral measures.

“We also expect that the US will remain faithful to the principle that it has set over many years, that the Israeli-Palestinian dispute can be resolved only by direct negotiations without preconditions, and of course, not in decisions by the UN or other international institutions. I would like to note that the alliance with the US is the first, most fundamental and most important of all of our relationships. Thus it has been and thus it will continue.”

During the meeting, Netanyahu also mentioned warming ties with other nations, including India, China, and Russia.

“Israel is developing relations with many other countries including the world's major powers. Last week, the Chinese government's highest organ, the NDRC was here and held a series of very productive talks.”

“This week Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Israel. These talks reflect the continued tightening of bilateral relations with Russia. The following week President Reuven Rivlin will visit India to continue tightening relations with that important country. All of these reflect the strengthening of Israel's position on the international plane, which stems from our special capabilities in security, the economic sphere and in technology.”