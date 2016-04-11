State Department releases more Clinton emails

The State Department on Thursday released 357 of the 15,000 Hillary Clinton emails uncovered by the FBI during its investigation into the former Secretary of State’s personal email server, The Hill reports.

However, many of the documents are “near duplicates” of documents Clinton provided to the State Department in 2014 and have already been made public, according to the agency.

A “near duplicate” would include emails identical to previously released chains that were forwarded from Clinton to aides with the note, “Please print,” for example, according to the report.

The newly released documents are records of emails sent or received by Clinton directly in her official capacity as Secretary of State, according to The Hill.

Last month, a federal judge ordered the State Department to review approximately 1,000 documents before November 8, election day, releasing in batches those that are subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that is driving their release.

Thursday’s is the third batch. The Department made public 75 emails on October 7 and about 112 emails on October 21. Many of those were “near duplicates” as well, according to The Hill.

State officials are scheduled to review 350 more emails from the FBI files and publish what they are able to on Friday.

Clinton deleted about 30,000 emails from the private server setup she used while serving as Secretary of State, saying they were not work-related, before turning over thousands more to the government. But while examining her machines, the FBI recovered some additional emails that could be relevant to the FOIA lawsuit.

Meanwhile, two separate sources said Clinton will likely face criminal charges over her handling of classified government material on a private email server and allegations of selling influence within the State Department.

According to a Fox News report published Wednesday night, the two sources said that an indictment of Clinton was “likely,” and revealed details of the expanding investigations into the Clinton Foundation and her email server.

The sources reportedly told Fox News that “there is a lot of evidence,” built up in the two cases, and that “barring some obstruction in some way,” they will “continue to likely be an indictment,” – though no timeframe was provided by the two sources.