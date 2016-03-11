FBI sources say 'indictment likely' for Hillary Clinton

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will likely face criminal charges over her handling of classified government material on a private email server and allegations of selling influence within the State Department, two separate sources within the FBI claim.

According to a Fox News report published Wednesday night, the two sources said that an indictment of Mrs. Clinton was “likely,” and revealed details of the expanding investigations into the Clinton Foundation and the former Secretary of State’s email server.

The sources reportedly told Fox News that “there is a lot of evidence,” built up in the two cases, and that “barring some obstruction in some way,” they will “continue to likely an indictment,” – though no timeframe was provided by the two sources.

Among the details mentioned by the two sources, who were described as having “intimate knowledge of the FBI investigations,” are the near certainty within the FBI that Mrs. Clinton’s email server was indeed hacked by foreign governments. They said that there was “99%” certainty that the server system was hacked “by at least five foreign intelligence agencies,” adding that material had been stolen in those hacks.

Critics of Mrs. Clinton have often accused her of exposing confidential government files to possible cyber intrusions by hostile entities, arguing that her unprotected home server allowed foreign governments and rogue hackers an easy backdoor into classified State Department information.

Also revealed to Fox News was the breadth of the FBI’s inquiry into the Clinton Foundation, which is apparently far wider and given a higher priority than previously believed, with multiple offices within the agency carrying out separate, simultaneous investigations. According to one of the sources, the amount of evidence being compiled on the Clinton Foundation amounts to “an avalanche coming in every day.”