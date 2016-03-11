'Judicial system is turning Israel into a laughingstock'

Activist attorney Ben-Gvir says Justice Minister correct to reduce power of court, and Israel should enact death penalty for terrorists.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke with Arutz Sheva about his thoughts on the political storm that broke out after High Court Chief Justice Miriam Noar's letter to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, in which she said that she and the rest of the High Court would no longer cooperate with the Justice Minister in selecting new candidates for the High Court.

Justice Noar's letter came in response to a proposal Shaked backs to reduce the number of votes from the Judicial Selection Committee required to approve a new justice to the High Court from seven to five.

"The proposal to repeal Gideon Sa'ar's law (that a special majority of seven votes is required) is a good one." Ben-Gvir said. "All of this arrogant posturing against the Justice Minister is inappropriate and even harmful to democracy."

"I think that Ayelet Shaked is doing the right thing regarding the appointment of High Court Justices." he added. "Only in Israel do 'friends appoint friends' and justices appoint themselves. I hope that the list submitted by Shaked is a list of truly courageous justices with a Jewish agenda who will work for the people of Israel."

Ben-Gvir also discussed the life sentence meted out Wednesday to the terrorist who murdered Dafna Meir in front of her children.

"I think that yesterday's sentence only serves to prove that Israel is becoming the laughingstock of the Middle East." Ben-Gvir said.

"We can't have a situation where murderers receive the Hilton, 'all inclusive' treatment. We need to enact the death penalty for terrorists. The Defense Minister promised this and I hope he will (fulfill his promise. We have to demand the death penalty for terrorism."