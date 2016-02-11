Murderer of Dafna Meir gets life sentence

The Military Court of Judea handed a life sentence plus required compensation of 750 thousand shekels to the terrorist who murdered Dafna Meir in her home in the Judean community of Otniel, stabbing her to death.

The terrorist was convicted, consistent with his admission, of what would be the equivalent of murder in a non-military court. The Court emphasized that the terrorist had committed the act in cold blood and with particular cruelty such that a life sentence was warranted, and recommended to any future committee that would adjudicate on the matter in the future to ensure that the terrorist was not released.

The terrorist, whose name cannot be published due to the fact that he is a minor, was arrested on January 19, 2015. He related to investigators how he had hidden at his grandmother’s house after the attack, but later left, following an argument during a game of soccer with his 11-year-old brother.

“She fought against me,” the terrorist told investigators. “I stabbed her until I couldn’t take the knife out of her body, and I saw that another woman was approaching. Later, I ran back home and we watched a Saudi movie.” When asked why he chose to carry out the attack, he said, “Israel kills youth - boys and girls. Therefore, I decided to act as the rest of the youth of my people do. I understood that I could get injured if I went to carry out an attack, but I have faith in God that He will help.”