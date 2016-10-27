Ministers divided over Broadcasting Corporation law

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intends to bring up the topic of dismantling the broadcasting corporation at the forum of party leaders on Sunday.

As previously reported, MK David Bitan intends to bring a proposal to the Knesset to dismantle the newly formed Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation and maintain the original Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA).

This morning, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman stated that his party would be forced to support Netanyahu's initiative to close the broadcasting corporation due to the coalition agreement which requires them to support any initiatives of the Communications Minister which refer to communications.

However, on investigation, the coalition agreement apparently does not actually say what Litzman quoted, but rather that all factions must veto any legislation which the Communications Minister wishes to veto. It does not, however, say that they are obligated to support any legislation initiated by the Communications Minister.

In contrast to Litzman's statement, Naftali Bennett said that he had not changed his stance on the broadcasting corporation and that the Jewish Home party would oppose the proposed law of Coalition leader David Bitan to dismantle the corporation. "We oppose this, I haven't change my mind and intend to vote against the law which will cost taxpayers nearly a billion NIS.," said Bennett

Former defense minister Yaalon said this morning, "I hope that government ministers will show some national responsibility and stop the ridiculous attempts to destroy the Public Broadcasting Corporation and the continuing efforts to harm freedom of speech."