Erdan: shutting down the new broadcasting corporation a mistake.

MK Gilad Erdan says proposal to shut now the new public broadcasting corporation will bring back climate of waste and lack of trust.

MK Gilad Erdan (Likud) responded today to a document released by Coalition Chairman David Bitan about his intention to shut down the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

"I was very sorry to see the inaccurate data presented in MK Bitan's calculations. I reviewed the calculations again and again and could not understand how saving money is presented as a waste, and wasting money is presented as saving."

He said that the Israel Broadcasting Authority needed to be reformed "not only because it is bloated, wasteful, and inefficient, but because the public has lost its trust in it. Viewership dropped, and the management model was outdated. Most of the public funds were wasted on high wages and employees who were not needed, instead of being invested in providing broadcasting for the public's interest. Did we forget all this?"

Earlier, Biton released a document which claimed that if the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation was shut down and the Israel Broadcasting Authority were streamlined it would save the public 2 billion shekels.

The Israel Broadcasting Authority was scheduled to begin operations in April, 2017. It was originally supposed to begin broadcasting this month, but was delayed by six months.