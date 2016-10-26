Watch: Terror attack thwarted in Gush Etzion

The knives that were caught on the bodies of the two terrorists





IDF troops on Wednesday evening identified and arrested two Palestinian Arab children who were in possession of knives, near the fence of Kibbutz Migdal Oz, located in the Gush Etzion region.

The IDF Spokesperson said that the two minors admitted upon interrogation that they had been given knives by an adult and sent to carry out a stabbing attack.

They were both transferred to Palestinian Authority police.

Security forces have in recent days conducted several waves of arrests of Palestinian Arab terror suspects.

Overnight Saturday, 19 suspects, including five minors, were arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks and firebombs, setting garbage cans on fire and blocking roads during the Jewish holiday season.

Security forces operated in the Jerusalem Arab neighborhoods of Silwan, Jabel Mukaber, Issawiya, and Shuafat.

On Tuesday, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) apprehended eleven Arab infiltrators from Judea and Samaria between Highway 6 and Highway 431, near the city of Modi'in.

The infiltrators were traveling in two private vehicles when they were apprehended. One of the vehicles carried six passengers, one of whom was found in the trunk of the vehicle. The two drivers were detained for questioning and the vehicles seized.