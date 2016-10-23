Police arrest 19 for holiday-season terrorism

Police undertook operational activity last night to locate and arrest terror suspects during the Jewish holidays of recent weeks.

Police undertook operational activity last night to locate and arrest terrorists who threw rocks, Molotov Cocktails, lit garbage cans on fire and blocked roads during the Jewish holidays of recent weeks.

Security forces acted in the Jerusalem Arab neighborhoods of Silwan, Jabel Mukaber, Issawiya, and Shuafat. By the end of the operations, Israeli Police and Border Police had arrested 19 suspects - five of them minors.

Police reported: “These arrests add to the list of systematic and determined operational activity and arrests undertaken during the whole [holiday] period and represent a central pillar in the general assessments of police [during the holiday period of the Jewish month of] Tishrei.”

“Police will continue to act with determination against lawbreakers who seek to interfere with police activity and endanger the lives of citizens and security forces - and will act to bring them to justice,” the Jerusalem police district reported.