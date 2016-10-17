Poll finds Clinton with double digit lead over Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a double digit lead over Republican rival Donald Trump with just over three weeks until Election Day, a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday found.

The poll was conducted entirely after the second presidential debate.

In a four-way race, Clinton holds an 11-point lead over Trump among likely voters, 48 percent to 37 percent, with Libertarian Gary Johnson at 7 percent and the Green Party's Jill Stein at 2 percent.

In a two-way contest without Johnson and Stein, Clinton is ahead by 10 points, 51 percent to 41 percent, the poll found.

An earlier NBC/WSJ poll — conducted two days after 2005 video surfaced of Trump making lewd comments about women — found Clinton leading by double digits among likely voters. But after another day of polling taken immediately after the Oct. 9 debate, the entire Oct. 8-10 poll showed Clinton's lead at nine points in the four-way contest (46 percent to 37 percent) and 10 points in a head-to-head race (50 percent to 40 percent).

The poll stands in contrast to an earlier poll released by the Washington Post and ABC, which found just a 4% lead for Clinton over Trump.

According to the poll, Clinton received 47% of the vote while Trump received 43%.

As for the 2005 video of Trump, 95 percent of voters in the NBC/WSJ poll said they saw, read or heard about that news story, but only 32 percent said that the video disqualifies Trump from being president and believe that he should with withdraw from the race, versus 53 percent who disagree.

Additionally in the NBC/WSJ poll, 31 percent of voters said the presidential debates made them more likely to back Clinton, versus 14 percent who said they made them more likely to support Trump.

52 percent said the debates made no difference.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted Oct. 10-13 of 1,000 registered voters - via both cell phones and landline phones - and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points. Among the poll's 905 likely voters, the margin of error is plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.

